Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to the former car valeting garage opposite the Traveller’s Rest in Stockton Road shortly before 11.30pm last night, Tuesday, October 25.

At the height of the blaze, five appliances from Billingham, Hartlepool, Saltburn, Stockton, Thornaby were involved, as well as the brigade’s aerial ladder platform.

The incident was concluded just after 3.30am today, Wednesday, October 26, but firefighters who returned to inspect the scene this morning have discovered a secondary blaze.

A brigade spokesperson said: “We received a call at 23.25 to the former garage opposite the Traveller’s Rest public house.

"We had five appliances plus the aerial platform in attendance.

"Crews came back at 3.34am but we have been back out to inspect the scene and there is a pile of rubbish that has reignited and the crew are dealing with it.”

