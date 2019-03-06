Firefighters tackle 15-20 tonne straw blaze

Firefighters were called out to a blaze after 15-20 tonnes of straw was found alight.

The fire was on a farm in the Easington Colliery area.

Straw and silage was alight with hose reels and pitchforks used to put out the blaze.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said it also dealt with a rubbish fire in the Shotton Colliery area.

The organisation tweeted: "Several rubbish fires in Consett Shotton & Stanley areas.

"Strong smell of burning at a property in Darlington. Crew fm Peterlee attended a farm in Easington area.

"This was 15-20 tonne waste straw & silage well alight Hose reels & pitchforks were used."