Firefighters tackle a series of fires across Hartlepool

Crews of firefighters have dealt with a series of blazes in Hartlepool this evening.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was first called to a house in Northgate, on the Headland, at 6.20pm when it was reported smoke was coming from the property.

A caravan fire has been reported in Nelson Farm Lane. Image copyright Google Maps.

One person was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Three appliances were sent and two officers wearing breathing apparatus were sent into the house and used a hose reel to put out the fire.

The service was then called to a small rubbish fire at the former ambulance station in Elwick Road just before 7.10pm.

The building has been derelict for some time and is earmarked for redevelopment.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said it was called to a house fire in Northgate. Image copyright Google Maps.

Around the same time, a crew was sent to Nelson Farm Lane, off the A1086 Coast Road.

The team arrived to find a caravan well alight and used a jet to extinguish the blaze.

Also at the same point in the evening, it was called to Park View Industrial Estate, off Brenda Road, to a report of a vehicle on fire.

When they arrived, they discovered a curtained large goods vehicle alight and used a jet to put out the fire.