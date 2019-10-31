Firefighters tackle barn ablaze for more than 13 hours - as nearby residents told to close windows due to asbestos fears

Barn fire under investigation by Cleveland Fire Brigade. Picture: Benjamin Driver

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called out just before 5.30pm to a fire in a barn at Lamb House Farm in Elwick on Thursday, October 30. Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene from Hartlepool Community Fire Station.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called out just before 5.30pm to a fire in a barn at Lamb House farm. We sent two appliance’s from Hartlepool Community Fire Station.

“On arrival, due to the barn being constructed from asbestos and containing approximately 300 bales of hay, a defensive approach was adopted. This means crews remained on site to provide firefighting capabilities should they be required.

Public warned to keep doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze. Picture: Benjamin Driver

“Fire crews left the scene this morning, just after 7am. Local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut.”