Firefighters tackle blaze at ‘large’ diesel storage shed in Hartlepool

Fire crews were called to the Newton Bewley area of Stockton Road at 2.45pm on Monday, October 11, following reports of a fire at a large diesel storage shed.

Three engines from Hartlepool, Billingham and Stockton are in attendance and firefighters are currently tackling the blaze.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Crews are currently dealing with a fire at a large diesel storage shed near to the Newton Bewley area of Stockton Road.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines were dispatched to the incident.

Further details are to follow although it is believed the fire has been contained.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.