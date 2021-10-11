Firefighters tackle blaze at ‘large’ diesel storage shed in Hartlepool
Crews are dealing with a fire at a diesel storage shed in Stockton Road.
Fire crews were called to the Newton Bewley area of Stockton Road at 2.45pm on Monday, October 11, following reports of a fire at a large diesel storage shed.
Three engines from Hartlepool, Billingham and Stockton are in attendance and firefighters are currently tackling the blaze.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Crews are currently dealing with a fire at a large diesel storage shed near to the Newton Bewley area of Stockton Road.”
Further details are to follow although it is believed the fire has been contained.