Firefighters tackle blaze at ‘large’ diesel storage shed in Hartlepool

Crews are dealing with a fire at a diesel storage shed in Stockton Road.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 11th October 2021, 4:19 pm

Fire crews were called to the Newton Bewley area of Stockton Road at 2.45pm on Monday, October 11, following reports of a fire at a large diesel storage shed.

Three engines from Hartlepool, Billingham and Stockton are in attendance and firefighters are currently tackling the blaze.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Crews are currently dealing with a fire at a large diesel storage shed near to the Newton Bewley area of Stockton Road.”

Three fire engines were dispatched to the incident.

Further details are to follow although it is believed the fire has been contained.

