Firefighters tackle huge blaze at doughnut factory in Peterlee

An investigation is today underway after a fire broke out at the Country Style Foods doughnut factory in Peterlee.

The blaze started at 6.27pm last night at the factory, which is described as 'modern craft bakery' in Armstrong Road on the North East Industrial Estate.

Crews were called in to tackle the blaze .Picture by Reece Carney

Crews from Peterlee, Seaham, Wheatley Hill and Durham fire stations attended the building which produces up to 40,000 doughnuts an hour.

Ambulance crews were also in attendance but it's understood nobody was injured during the fire.

Eyewitness Reece Carney said: "The flames were quite hard to see, there was a little yellow glow in the distance, but you could smell the smoke from Horden."

Fire crews have been back out to the site today.

The factory on fire. Picture by Robert Stephenson

A spokesman for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was quite a substantial fire and crews were out until 10,38pm, at one point the aerial ladder platform was also called in from Durham.

"Officers have been out to the scene since to make sure the site is safe.

"No casualties were reported and an investigation is now underway."

Thanks to TrevorSherwood/PoliceHour for video footage.