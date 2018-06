Firefighters have tackled a large shed fire in Hartlepool.

One engine from Hartlepool fire station was called to the blaze in Sydenham Road in Belle Vue at 5.49pm.

On arrival firefighters found the fire had spread to the rear of an adjoining property.

The crew used one hose reel jet to put out the fire but the shed was totally destroyed.

Three meters of guttering and drainpipes on the house were also destroyed by the fire.