Crews of firefighters are dealing with a series of blazes in Hartlepool this evening.

Cleveland Fire Brigade is on the scene at the former ambulance station in Elwick Road.

A caravan fire has been reported in Nelson Farm Lane. Image copyright Google Maps.

The old depot is earmarked for redevelopment as housing.

The service has said it is also dealing with an incident reported as a house fire in Northgate on the Headland and a caravan fire in Nelson Farm Lane, off the A1086 Coast Road.