First Alice House Hospice funday grows a following

Families were given a garden memorial to take home to help them remember their lost loved one as part of a hospice's first funday.

Alice House Hospice hosted the event today, with fairground rides and donkey rides running alongside afternoon teas and children's activities.

Those whose family members have been carried for were invited along to collect a plaque with their name engraved on it from the centre's garden so they can place it in their own space at home along with a plant of their choice.

The idea is part of the charity's Forget Me Not Appeal, which is now in its fourth year and helps people to pay tribute to those they have lost through the decorated tag.

Janice Forbes, the hospice's community fundraiser, said: "It was the first time we've had such an event like this at the hospice and it went really well.

"We've got a bit more space now the work on the car park has been finished off and it was a great idea, although we don't know how much we have raised yet.

"Lots of people came to collect a plaque.

"We we pleased the rain held off and it was a really good day."

Stalls included hook-a-duck, cake sales and a toy table, with Alice Mouse, the hospice's mascot, also making an appearance.

More information about the work of the Wells Road hospice can be found via http://www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/.