First for Hartlepool as community nuisance breaches order banning her from making threats, verbal abuse, singing, arguing and swearing

A Hartlepool woman has become the first in town to be given a Criminal Behaviour Order to curb her antics.

Community safety officials in Hartlepool have warned that they will not tolerate anti-social behaviour after being granted their first Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO)..

The order was imposed against Angela Queen for her failure to comply with a previous Community Protection Notice (CPN) which had ordered her to stop singing, arguing and swearing, making threats, verbally abusing people, drinking alcohol and behaving drunkenly, playing music and banging on the walls and slamming doors at the property she lived in at the time in Rydal Street, Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team which brings together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, secured the two-year order against Queen at Teesside Magistrates Court.

The landmark case marks the first successful CPN prosecution and subsequent granting of a CBO for the Hartlepool Community Safety Team which was officially launched earlier this year.

Queen whose address was given in court as Borrowdale Street, Hartlepool, wasn’t present but she pleaded guilty through her solicitor to breaching the CPN. She could now be sent to prison if she fails to abide by the terms of the CBO.

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services), said: “This sends out a strong message to people whose anti-social and unreasonable conduct makes the lives of others a misery.

“We are simply not prepared to tolerate their actions and we want to reassure law-abiding citizens of the town that the Hartlepool Community Safety Team is committed to protecting them by making full use of the law.”

Queen’s CBO says she must not - either directly or indirectly - act in an anti-social manner or in a way that causes harassment, alarm or distress.

This includes playing loud music, shouting excessively or abusively, using foul language and making signs or gestures.

The CBO also bans her from consuming alcohol in any publicly accessible place in the open air within Hartlepool and loitering in such a place whilst intoxicated.

Anyone who sees her breaching the terms of the CBO is asked to call 999.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “The Hartlepool Community Safety Team was set up to ensure that crime and community safety issues affecting residents of the town receive a co-ordinated multi-agency response.

“Anti-social behaviour can have a huge impact on people’s lives and it is important that they know someone is willing to stand up for them.

“I understand that a great deal of painstaking work has been carried out to prepare this case and I would like to congratulate everyone who has played a part in securing the CPN prosecution and subsequent CBO.”