Five men arrested after failing to stop for police
Five men have been arrested after failing to stop for police in Hartlepool.
18th Jan 2016, 9:49am - 1 min read
The men, aged 16, 18, 23, 25 and 27, were spotted by police at the Powlett Road and Raby Road roundabout when they were asked to stop.
However, the men kept driving in a blue Peugeot 307 until they came to a stop on Browning Avenue at 10.40pm yesterday.
The men were arrested on suspicion of taking without consent and for going equipped.
They remain in police custody.