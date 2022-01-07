Five people taken to hospital after Hartlepool crash involving two cars and a horse

Cleveland Fire Brigade helped free two people following the overnight crash.

The incident, involving two cars and a horse, happened just before 11.30pm on Thursday, January 6, on the A689 at Wolviston.

Emergency services were called to the scene and Cleveland Fire Brigade have said that two people had to be freed and taken to hospital via ambulance.

Fire crews left the scene shortly after 1am on Friday.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Road traffic collision involving two cars and a horse. Two people extricated by the fire brigade and five people in total taken to hospital via ambulance.”

Surrounding roads were believed to have been closed during the rescue and both Cleveland Police and North East Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

