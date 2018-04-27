Flags lowered at Hartlepool college after death of former student

Flags at a Hartlepool college have been flying at half mast in tribute to a former student from the town who died after being hit by a car earlier this month.

Connor McDade, who was just 21, died after he was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the southbound side of the Tyne Bridge, which joins Gateshead and Newcastle, in the early hours of Saturday, April 14.

Connor McDade who sadly died after he was hit by a car near the Tyne Bridge.

At around 3.27am, Northumbria Police said it received a report that a Ford Fiesta had collided with a pedestrian near the junction with Askew Road, Gateshead.

Connor was taken to Newcastle’s RVI Hospital with serious injuries following the incident, but despite treatment he passed away on Monday.

A former student at Hartlepool College of Further Education, college bosses decided to lower the flags outside the campus in tribute to Connor, who has been described as a “pleasure to teach”.

Principal Darren Hankey said: “When I heard of the tragic news of Connor’s passing I was deeply saddened.

“Connor was described by his tutors and as a happy and hard-working young man who was a pleasure to teach.

“By lowering the flags outside of the college, we honour Connor’s memory and offer to share the grief with deepest sympathy.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at Hartlepool College of Further Education are with Connor’s family and friends.”

Following Connor’s death, a family friend said: “Connor was a fabulous young man who would have been 22 this coming May.

“Words cannot say how professional and compassionate the RVI Ward 18 ICU staff are.

“Also the Blood and Transplant Service has amazing dedicated staff and the North East Ambulance Service were fantastic.”

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Paul McIntosh said police are continuing to investigate the collision and appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident to get in touch via the 101 non-emergency line, quoting reference 182 14/04/18.

