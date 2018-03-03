Food and Drink: Cherish your food memories – but don’t be afraid to adapt: says Anne Shooter

Anne Shooter’s cookbook career was triggered by her having to dress up as bona fide cookbook legend.

The former journalist had to pose as Nigella Lawson for a feature, "which was hideously embarrassing – I had to wear loads of control underwear and a wig", she recalls.

Shooter ended up bumping into the real Nigella at a party ("She was fabulous") and thought to herself: "If I was Nigella, maybe I’d write a Jewish cookbook next."

Having trained at Leiths Cookery School, she was already considering setting up her own pickle company and had noticed a real revival in newish-Jewish food ("People were starting to do slightly trendier things with old-school Jewish recipes, like putting wasabi in their cream cheese"). So her next logical thought was, of course, "Hang on, I could write that book!"

Cherish is her second cookbook, following her 2015 debut, Sesame & Spice, but this is the one her 12 and 14-year-old daughters wanted her to write – so they’d have all their mum’s recipes on file when the grow into adults with their own kitchens.

"It’s the kind of food I cook all the time," says Shooter, flicking through pages of crisp chicken thighs baked with walnuts and pomegranate, roasted aubergines drizzled with tahini, and fried pitta pockets bursting with lamb mince. "It’s just really nice, homely food – some of it isn’t even particularly Jewish."

Friday night dinner means a whole lot of food

Shooter’s own style of cooking, reflected in Cherish (don’t expect any calf’s feet), is "more of a mish-mash", especially when it comes to her family’s traditional Friday night dinner - where having 15 people round the table is "quite standard".

While Shooter will still start Friday night dinner with the same appetisers as her mum – grated hard-boiled eggs bound together with chopped spring onion and mayonnaise, and a coarse pate of chopped chicken livers – she’ll also do hummus, an aubergine salad and some tabbouleh salad. A roast chicken might come out doused in pomegranate molasses or paprika too - but, she promises, "without it feeling like a Seventies buffet".

"All my friends are working mums, so a lot of this food doesn’t take very long to make and doesn’t insist on everything being made from scratch." says Shooter.

Delicious tips: Why is it safe to serve some types of meat rare, but not others?

It depends on the cut of meat, its quality and the bacteria/viruses it may contain.

BEEF AND LAMB

These are dense meats, so bacteria is usually only found on the surface. As long as the outside of larger cuts is thoroughly seared/browned, the middle can be served pink, rare or even raw. Be careful with minced meat, however, as the grinding process can incorporate surface bacteria into the mince. That’s why the Food Standards Agency (FSA) recommends burgers be thoroughly cooked, not served pink or rare.

PORK

Pork can contain the virus hepatitis E, though it’s mainly found in processed pork such as sausages. In theory, the parasite trichinella can be found in the meat too – and both can be transmitted to humans. The usual advice is to cook pork well done. This is wise when it comes to sausages, but trichinella is almost non-existent in UK pork and cooking the meat to medium is enough to kill off any nasties. The trend now is for chefs certain of the quality of their meat to serve pork with a blush of pink at the centre, although the FSA advises that whole cuts of pork, pork products and offal should be cooked until the meat is no longer pink and the juices run clear.

CHICKEN

The main risks are from salmonella and campylobacter (the latter is present in 70 per cent of supermarket chickens). Thorough cooking will kill them, so chicken must be cooked until the juices run clear.