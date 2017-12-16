Food and Drink: Masterchef’s judge Marcus Wareing gives some classic recipes a twist

There’s a difference between ‘tampering’ with classic recipes and ‘improving’ them, so says 2-Michelin starred chef, Marcus Wareing.

The 47-year-old, best known for presenting MasterChef: The Professionals, and for running his three restaurants (Marcus at The Berkeley, The Gilbert Scott and Tredwells), has created a whole book based around that distinction.

New Classics, the follow-up tome to 2016’s Marcus At Home, takes traditional favourites and puts a spin on them, as well as offering up original dishes the Southport-born chef hopes "could one day become classics in their own right".

You can’t beat a pineapple upside-down cake.

Take his ‘new’ pineapple upside-down cake – a riff on the first thing he ever made in home economics at school. "That day, it was all about the creaming method – creaming your butter and sugar together to make a basic sponge," he remembers. "You lined a tin with butter and greaseproof paper, then put your tinned pineapple rings in, your tinned glace cherries in the holes in the pineapple, then put your mix on top, bake it, turn it out – and it’s like, wow, hey presto – two or three actions and you’ve got yourself a fabulous looking cake. So simple, but so much fun."

His ‘new’ version still uses tinned pineapple (although sadly no glace cherries), plus the added bonus of a load of rum.

"I do have a fabulous sweet tooth. When I was growing up, fruit was a big part of our life," says Marcus, recommending his poached peach with oat crumb and ricotta pudding, and recalling beautiful figs he’d buy with his father, who supplied local corner shops and schools with produce. It’s those memories driving Marcus’ next venture: growing his own.

"As a chef in central London, and who’s worked in cities, I just want to go back to my roots," he muses. "As a boy, I used to spend a lot of time going round farms with my father. I’d see farmers digging up the raw produce, the carrots, the swedes, the potatoes, and the herbs and beetroot that we used to get – it was amazing, but I never really understood the growing aspect of it. I’ve missed it, I really feel that I want to be part of that."

He’s found a fairly big farm in Kent to develop. "I’ve got some apple orchards and bees, so I’m going to start producing my own honey, and we’re getting ready for the spring crop next year," says Marcus, buzzing at the prospect. "It’s the first time I’ve ever done it in my life and I’m really excited."

A MasterChef winner needs personality as well as talent.

In recent years, Marcus has been inspiring others as a judge on MasterChef, alongside the stern but brilliant Monica Galetti ("Would I fear Monica? No chance, haha. She’ll probably hit me for saying that") and dessert aficionado Gregg Wallace. We’re currently halfway through season 10, although Marcus admits he’s usually more interested in watching news and current affairs than cookery programmes himself, but does love Nigella ("She’s amazing"), while the Hairy Bikers "just make me laff".

Delicous.magazine technique: Make your own marzipan

Marzipan is a festive must-have and homemade is so much better than shop-bought stuff. It’s best to start with ready-ground almonds (grinding your own can result in oily marzipan).

1 Put 370g ground almonds (see above) in a mixing bowl with 185g caster sugar and 185g icing sugar. In a small bowl, whisk 1 large free-range egg, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 2 drops almond extract, 2 tbsp brandy and the juice of a small lemon.

2 Make a well in the centre of the almond mix, then pour in the egg mix.

3 Stir in the liquid, then use your hands to bring the mixture together.

4 Transfer the marzipan to a work surface and knead until smooth. Wrap in cling film, then chill in the fridge until needed.