Food and Drink: There’s an art to eating solo - and you don't have to rely on toast, says food writer Janneke Vreugdenhil

Eating alone? So often, it just seems easier to chuck something on a slice of toast for dinner when you’re dining solo, than go to the effort of cooking a whole proper meal. For food writer Janneke Vreugdenhil, her toast topping of choice was anchovies and avocado – if she could bring herself to eat at all.

"After my husband left me three years ago, at first, I couldn’t eat," she remembers. "I’m a food writer so I’m used to cooking, food is a big part of my life. I get up in the morning and I think about food; I go to bed and I think about food, and suddenly, food was the last thing on my agenda.

"I was so sad, I wasn’t hungry. I was losing weight and I felt miserable. Because divorce is not very good for your self-confidence and self-love, I didn’t love myself enough to think I was worth the trouble of cooking. Then one day I thought, ‘OK, I have to start taking better care of myself’."

Don’t feel ‘silly’ cooking for just yourself

It was after around six months of living alone – aside from when her two sons were with her – that the Dutch cookery book author and critic finally seared herself a lone wolf of a steak.

That process of swapping dinners of crisps, supermarket soup and bowls of oatmeal, led to her rediscovering her joy of food, and to recipe ideas, and finally to Solo Food, a cookbook of dishes perfect for one.

She considers the book her "therapy" because it drove her to cook for herself daily, and enjoy it, until "it became a new normal thing to do".

Packaging trends and most recipes make solo cooking more difficult

Janneke’s own sadness and wobbly self-esteem were not the only obstacles to cooking well for one though. "Cooking for one is a different thing than cooking for two, or a crowd or a family," she explains. "Recipes are always meant for four people, and packaging in supermarkets is aimed at families." On a practical level, solo cooking can be a logistical nightmare, especially in comparison to the ease involved in surviving on takeout pizza."

In Solo Food, she shares a lemon cake in a mug, a bowl of stir-fried prawns to dunk in harissa mayo, ideas for using up stuff across multiple days without rice-fatigue setting in, and a favourite green slush of quinotto that Janneke admits is "not something I would make for someone else, it doesn’t really look good, it’s a bit messy, but it tastes really, really nice". And, perhaps most brilliantly, she’s stuck in a recipe for ‘oysters, Champagne and a good book’.

And when studies show that people who live alone not only eat less varied diets, scoffing meals short on fruit, fish and freshness, they also produce more waste, finding the fun is surely paramount.

"I am cooking more freestyle," says Janneke, reflecting on how her dinners for one have changed how she works in the kitchen. "I’m doing really funky stuff because there’s no one to say, ‘Oh, you can’t have that with that!’ I put all my leftovers together and sometimes it’s amazingly good, and sometimes it doesn’t work at all and I do have to order pizza, but it’s a real opportunity to cook on instinct, and by heart."

Solo Food by Janneke Vreugdenhil, photography by Floortje van Essen-Ingen Housz, is published in paperback by HQ, priced £16.99. Available now.

Delicious.magazine tips: Spatchcocking a chicken

Spatchcocking a bird ensures even cooking in less time than cooking it in the usual way. It creates a greater surface area for marinades to soak in and a bigger area to crisp up.

1 With good kitchen scissors, snip off the wing tips and leg knuckles at the joint.

2 Turn the chicken breast-down and, starting at the parson’s nose (the arrowhead-shaped tail-end), cut along the backbone to the neck on one side. Repeat down the other side, then remove the backbone.

3 Turn the chicken over and, with the heel of your hand, press down firmly on the centre. You’ll hear the wishbone snap and the chicken will flatten out.

4 If you need to, point the thighs inwards (so the chicken is doing a Charleston), then roast at 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6 for about 45 minutes or until the juices run clear when you pierce the thickest part of the thigh with a skewer.