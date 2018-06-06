Former England manager Kevin Keegan coming to Hartlepool for fund-raiser

Former England and Newcastle United manager Kevin Keegan is coming to Hartlepool.

Keegan will be in town in November as guest speaker at a fund-raising event organised by Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust, it has been announced.

An Evening With Kevin Keegan will be held at The Borough Hall on the Headland on Friday, November 16.

Pools faced a dire future earlier this year when the club ran into financial difficulty.

But businessman Raj Singh completed his purchase of the club from former owner John Blackledge, of Sage Investments, in April.

It is hoped that the club, which was relegated to the National League in 2017, will soon be able to win promotion back to the Football League.

Keegan will share stories about a career which saw him emerge from the ranks at Scunthorpe United to become one of the most sought-after players in Europe, becoming a legend and winning multiple trophies during a glorious spell in the colours of Liverpool under managers Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

Organisers say he will also be able to lift the lid on what it was like to manage the national team, as well as give an insight on his time in charge of the Magpies, where he came close to winning the Premier League title in 1996.

As well as hearing from Keegan, guests at the event will be able to enjoy entertainment from comedian Martin Gold.

Tickets are selling quickly but remain available for £35 which includes a three-course meal, while there are a limited amount of £25 tickets on sale which are entry only.

For more information or to book a table at the event contact Andy Wilson on 07760 886 715 or email andy.wilson@hufcsupporterstrust.org.uk.