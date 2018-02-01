Former Hartlepool council leader Russell Hart dies

Former Hartlepool Borough Council leader Russell Hart has died.

Mr Hart, who was given an Honorary Alderman title for his services to the council in 2014, passed away yesterday.

He spent 13 years as a councillor after being elected in the Rossmere ward in 1990, and went on the become Labour leader in the town.

He was at the helm of the council for one year before a Lib Dem-Conservative coalition wrestled control of the council from Labour in May 2000.

Mr Hart is also a former chairman of the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, and served as vice-chairman of the Cleveland Police Authority and as a magistrate.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has led to tributes to a key political figure in the town.

He said: "This is very sad news.

"I first met Russell in my early days as a UNISON official when he was the then chair of the local health trust.

"He was a well-respected and formidable politician, very much a larger-than-life character and committed public servant.

"He will be sadly missed."

Grahame Morris, the MP for Easington, said: "He was a lovely man and a great friend and comrade.

"This is very sad news, and my deepest sympathies go to his wife and family.

"Russell was proud of his East Durham roots and was a great support to me.

"He was always knowledgeable and willing to offer advice and encouragement.

"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

Coun Carl Richardson said: "He was very forthright with his views and what he wanted to do.

"He was certainly a memorable figure and contributed to political debate within the Labour party in Hartlepool for a long time."

A spokesman for North Tees and Hartlepool Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, on behalf of the board, said: "This is sad news indeed.

"Russell had a huge impact on the lives of people in our region and was undoubtedly a major influence within the NHS and beyond.

"He was a 'one off ' with a great sense of humour and will be remembered fondly by all of us."