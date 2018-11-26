Former Hartlepool Mail journalist sells business in £1million-plus deal

A former Hartlepool Mail journalist has sold his stake in a North East publisher for more than £1million.

Specialist publisher Kingfisher Media was founded in 2007 by former Brinkburn School pupil and Mail journalist Colin Cameron, who has now sold his majority shareholding to co-director Ian Heads for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Ian Heads

The company publishes a portfolio of more than 70 high-quality visitor guides to cities and regions around the UK and Ireland, both in print and online, and employs 25 staff at its Team Valley offices.

Colin, who sold his previous publishing business to Bob Geldof’s Ten Alps PLC in 2006, said: "Ian and I have worked together growing two businesses for more than 15 years now, and I couldn’t be leaving the business in better hands.

"Kingfisher Media has developed an excellent reputation for publishing excellence in our sector, and I look forward to watching the company go from strength to strength under Ian’s leadership, and with the assistance of our top-class staff."

Ian Heads added: “I am delighted to be taking the business to the next level by further growing our superb national portfolio of visitor guides and in the new year a brand new, fully mobile-optimized website to complement the guides and to allow us to compete in the digital world."