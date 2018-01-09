Former Hartlepool police officer denies seven sex offences

A former Hartlepool police officer has gone on trial accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Raymond Wild, who was a serving officer for about four years, is alleged to have abused the child after he left the police to open a shop.

His alleged female victim came forward years later after confiding in a boyfriend and two colleagues.

Police investigated her claims in 2002 but decided at that time there was insufficient evidence, a jury at Teesside Crown Court heard.

“The victim approached police again more recently,” said Paul Cleasby, prosecuting.

“Statements were taken from the boyfriend and from the colleagues.

“Following a review of all the evidence, the decision was taken to charge Mr Wild.”

The jury was told that the abuse is alleged to have happened several decades ago.

The court heard the alleged victim confronted Wild when she was an adult.

The jury was told the victim was “amazed” by Wild’s reaction and said he claimed “it had happened to him as well”.

“She describes how he put his head in his hands,” added Mr Cleasby.

“He said he hoped this day would never come.

“He told her he thought she liked what he had done.

“Mr Wild then sought sympathy, saying it had happened to him as well, and he would lose his job if anyone ever found out.

“The victim was amazed by his selfishness.”

Wild was interviewed by police as part of the first investigation.

“He confirmed he had been a police officer himself before leaving to open a shop in Barnard Castle,” said Mr Cleasby.

“He said he had not sexually abused the victim in any way.”

Wild, 62, now of Heybridge, Maldon, Essex, denies five charges of sexual assault of a child as well as two charges of indecency with a child.

The case continues and is expected to last until the end of the week.