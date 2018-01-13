Former Hartlepool police officer found guilty of sexual assaults on girl

A former police officer is facing years in prison after being convicted of child sex abuse.

Raymond Wild, who was a serving officer in Hartlepool for about four years, is alleged to have abused the child after he left the police to open a shop.

His female victim came forward years later after confiding in her first boyfriend, and two colleagues.

Wild denied all the allegations against him, but was convicted of three of seven charges by a jury at Teesside Crown Court.

The charges for which he was found guilty relate to him touching the girl.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the four other charges which allege Wild incited the girl to touch him, and perform a sex act on him.

Judge Howard Crowson discharged the jury from considering the remaining charges after the forewoman said there was no possibility of the panel reaching verdicts even if given more time.

Paul Cleasby, prosecuting, said the Crown would need to consult the victim before deciding whether to seek a retrial.

“My initial view is we are unlikely to seek a retrial,” Mr Cleasby added.

Wild, 62, of Heybridge, Maldon, Essex, denied five charges of sexual assault of a child, and he denied two charges of indecency with a child.

He was convicted of three charges of sexual assault.

Matthew Morgan, defending, said he would not be seeking a report from the Probation Service before sentence.

Judge Crowson adjourned the case until February 12.

The judge told Wild: “Because of Mr Cleasby’s indication to me it would be sensible to say you will likely be sentenced on February 12.

“You may have bail in the meantime, but you know the inevitability is a prison sentence.” Wild was bailed on condition he does not contact the victim directly or indirectly, and he does not refer to her on social media.