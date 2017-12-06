Former Hartlepool taxi driver facing ‘lengthy jail sentence’ for sexual abuse of two children

A 50-year-old man is facing years in prison after he was convicted of 10 charges of child sex abuse.

David Dixon was found guilty by a jury at Teesside Crown Court of abusing two children.

The court heard Dixon faces and ‘inevitable lengthy prison sentence’.

Dixon, a former taxi driver, told his first victim not to tell her mother, which she did not until she encountered Dixon again.

Prosecutor Christine Egerton told the court: “The second victim did not come forward at the time.

“She did so after hearing of the allegations made by the first victim.

“When Dixon was questioned by the police, he said he had not behaved inappropriately with either victim.

“He said he could think of no reason why the victims would make up their stories.”

Dixon, of Skelton Street, Hartlepool, denied 10 charges of sexual assault of a child.

Rupert Doswell, defending, told the jury Dixon maintained the denials he made to the police.

“It is not for him to prove his innocence,” said Mr Doswell. “Neither does he have to come up with a reason as to why these allegations were made.

“In the absence of any forensic or other corroborative evidence, the defence says you cannot be sure Mr Dixon is lying and his accusers are telling the truth.”

The jury unanimously convicted Dixon of all charges.

“In the light of those verdicts and given the inevitable lengthy prison sentence we do not seek any pre-sentence reports.” said Mr Doswell.

The court heard the victims wish to make statements detailing the impact Dixon’s offending had on them.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton said he would adjourn passing sentence to give time for the impact statements to be prepared.

The judge remanded Dixon in custody until January 19, when it is expected he will be sentenced.