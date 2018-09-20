Former Microsoft chief set to star at annual lecture in Hartlepool early next month

Author and technology specialist Dave Coplin is set to inspire young people at an annual Hartlepool school lecture.

Mr Coplin is set to be the guest speaker at High Tunstall College of Science’s fourth annual STEM lecture next month.

He is the chief envisioning officer and founder of The Envisioners Ltd and has over 25 years in the technology industry, including working as chief envisioning officer at Microsoft.

Mr Coplin is at the forefront of conversations on how individuals and organisations could benefit from the transformational potential that technology offers, rather than simply using it to do the same things, but only slightly better.

He is an author of two books on the need to rethink the usage of technology in the modern world. He is an established leader on the role of technology in our personal and professional lives and has worked across a wide range of industries and organisations, providing strategic advice and guidance around the intersection of a modern society and technology. Organisers say he inspires, enthuses and entertains his audiences and helps them to think differently and creatively. His mission is to make people reconsider their relationship with technology and

how it can help them work smarter, not harder.

Mark Tilling, Headteacher said “We are very pleased to welcome Dave Coplin to Hartlepool to share his ideas and thoughts on future employment and I know he will be an inspiration to all.”

The lecture will take place on Tuesday, October 2, at the Borough Hall. Tickets, costng £5, are limited and are available by calling 01429 261446.