Former soldier to take on 54 mile trek for military charity

A former servicveman is gearing up to take on an epic 54 mile walk to support servinge soldiers and their families.

Kevin Donkin, 59, will be taking on the Cateran Yomp Walk in Scotland, to raise more than £400 for the ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Kevin Donkin will walk 54 miles over the course of two days.

The yomp - a military term for a long-distance march - is said to be the biggest, toughest event of its kind.

Taking place in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains, it will see teams of three to six people battle through 54 miles in 24 hours across the rugged terrain of the Scottish wilderness.

Mr Donkin, from Peterlee, served for four years, from the ages of 21 to 25, as a corporal in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps (RAOC).

Now a porter at Asda in Hartlepool, Mr Donkin says his experience in the forces was what inspired him to take on the challenge.

It will see him walk 27 miles a day for two days, on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, to complete the trek.

The granddad-of-three said: “The people doing the Cateran Yomp are all ages and backgrounds, which includes civilians and those in the army and the Marines.

“My experience in the army means that I have seen firsthand how the charity helps and I think the work they do is really important.

“It’s going to be tough but I am really looking forward to the event and the scenery is going to be fantastic.

“Training is going really well, I have walked 27 miles in nine hours and going on the treadmill three times a week.

“I have had not problems at the moment, it’s all about prepping yourself.”

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is the national charity of the British Army and provides financial and practical support to soldiers, veterans, and their immediate family in times of need, even after they have left the Army.

So far Kevin has raised more than £200 for the cause and is now appealing for more donations though his charity page. Mr Donkin will be supported by wife Anne Marie and his step-son James Liam Collin, 27, when he takes on the tough challenge.

He will be put into a team when he arrives in Scotland to take part in the trek, who will support each other as they start their quick-time march to complete the 54 mile walk.

Mr Donkin says around 2,000 people of all abilities are due to take part in the event.

To sponsor Mr Donkin on his charity challenge, please visit: https://bit.ly/2IoIQuG