Former Wesley Chapel undergoing £4m development in Hartlepool suffers major fire
The fire brigade was called just before 6pm on Tuesday, November 7, to the building which is undergoing major renovation work.
Huge flames could be seen coming from the top of the building in Wesley Square and multiple fire crews are currently on the scene this evening.
There is no indication at this stage how the fire started.
Cleveland Fire Brigade told the Mail: “We got the call at 17.54 and are still dealing with it at the moment.
"We have got five appliances and the aerial ladder in attendance.
"We are going to be delayed there for quite some time as the building is well alight.”
Road closures are in place and the brigade has asked people to avoid the area.
The Mail’s photographic editor Frank Reid has been on the scene and sent these photographs and videos of the blaze.
It is the second major fire to hit the building in recent years after the last in December 2017 leaving it gutted inside and the roof destroyed.
The blaze was investigated by police as a suspected arson attack.
After more than a decade standing empty, work started in March this year to convert the former Methodist church and later nightclub into a hotel in a £4.1m scheme delivered by Hartlepool Borough Council and property developer Jomast.
The council’s investment in the scheme is being funded through the Hartlepool Town Deal in one of a number of planned regeneration projects.
Last month, Jomast submitted fresh planning applications for minor adjustments to the development.