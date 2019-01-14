Four drivers in Hartlepool ticketed in one morning as police crackdown on speeding

Police in Hartlepool are continuing their crackdown on speeding across the town - with a single officer ticketing four drivers in one morning.

A road policing officer has issued four speeding tickets to drivers exceeding the limit in 30mph zones on two roads in Hartlepool this morning.

Police have previously warned speeding drivers to slow down as it announced a new partnership with officers from County Durham and Cleveland carrying out speed checks over the next couple of weeks.



Last year, the two forces caught 31,520 drivers speeding.

The enforcement campaign is being carried out to keep road users safe and reduced the number of road related incidents where speeding is a factor.

Speeding is one of the 'fatal four' factors which lead to collisions along with distractions such as using mobile phones whilst driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Inspector Jon Curtis, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "Each speeding driver puts at least one life at risk each time they speed; their own, anyone else in their vehicle and any other motorists or pedestrians using the road.

"It is unacceptable that people continue to speed, despite knowing the risks. The figures show that more than 2,500 people were found speeding on our roads every month last year and this demonstrates that our continued action is essential for helping to keep people as safe as we possibly can."