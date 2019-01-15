Four-vehicle collision on A19 and protest lead to traffic delay warnings by police

Motorists have been told to find alternative routes after a four-vehicle crash on the A19.

Cleveland Police has said it is dealing with the collision on the southbound route near the A689 turn off at Wolviston.

Traffic has backed up to the A179 at Sheraton.

Officers have also warned there are delays due to the ongoing protest at Hunstman Driver at Port Clarence, which is likely to cause disruption.

A spokesman said: "Please use alternative routes if possible until further notice and thank you to everyone for their patience."