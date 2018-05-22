Fraud, theft and assault on a police officer all dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

David Preston, 35, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 28 days in prison and ordered to pay £115 costs for theft.

Lee Halse, 42, of Jutland Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 15 rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £785 costs for driving with excess alcohol, driving with drugs over the legal limit, receiving stolen goods, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Craig Lewis, 26, of Taunton Grove, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £1,170 in fines, costs, and compensation for two offences of assault.

Tracey Robinson, 42, of Mainsforth Terrace, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £368 in fines and costs for assaulting a police officer, and possession of a class B drug.

Ramona Csoka, 20, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £105 costs for fraud.

Louise Wanley, 29, of Harcourt Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £85 costs for possession of a bladed article.

Paul Allen, 41, of Bluebell Way, Hartlepool, was given an absolute discharge and ordered to pay £55 back excise duty for using an unlicensed vehicle.

Natalie Marchant, 29, of Farr Walk, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £205 in compensation and costs for assaulting a police officer.