Free event in Hartlepool aims to help new businesses

A free event to help businesses start, grow and thrive is taking place in Hartlepool next week.

Santander bank is holding the Breakthrough event in association with Cafe One77 in York Road, on Tuesday, June 12.

Pam Hargreaves.

It aims to provide inspiration, practical insights and professional support to start or develop your own business, as well as see it succeed.

Santander business relationship manager Sam Ranasinghe said: “It is a free event to help businesses in the community.

“You don’t have to bank with Santander, just come along and learn from experienced people how to run your businesses and network with others and hopefully gain more business from it.”

Santander holds similar events at branches in other towns and cities.

Hartlepool’s event is being held at Cafe One77, run by charity Families First North East, which the bank has supported in the past.

Guests will have the chance to hear from guest speakers, including Pam Hargreaves and Lisa Wilson from Families First.

They will share their first-hand experience and learning on business development and marketing and be able to answer any questions.

Mr Ranasinghe added: “Pam is well known in the community and as well as being involved with Families First heads up a business enterprise scheme.”

And as well as being a business development officer for the charity, Lisa runs her own event planning business.

Mr Ranasinghe said the event is ideal for start up and small to medium sized companies in the area that are keen to develop.

He added: “You will also get to network with like-minded local businesses, so you can discuss the key issues impacting the area, share ideas and find ways to support each other.

“We’d love to help any other business owners you know, so why not bring them along too.”

Food and drink will be provided by Cafe One77 and guests will have the opportunity to meet the whole Santander team.

Doors open at 5.45pm for a prompt 6pm start and the event will finish at 8pm.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact organisers in advance.

To confirm your attendance email, including your name and business name, to: sampath.ranasinghe@santander.co.uk