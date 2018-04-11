Free training helps fisherman Stuart hook new business

A Hutton Henry fishing business is reeling in additional sales thanks to a free training scheme designed to boost North East companies’ business performance.

The Durham Fly Fishing Company has landed an estimated 20% increase in bookings for its specialist courses after proprietor Stuart Wardle went through the ‘Boost Your Business’ programme, which is led by a group of training agencies known as the North East Enterprise Agency.

The programme is part of a £1million package of business support as part of the regional skills and enterprise programme, Go>Grow.

Stuart provides a range of fly fishing services to individuals, groups and companies, including guiding, coaching, tuition and team building days.

The skills picked up have played a big part in helping Stuart to improve his sales and promotional activities.

“Participation in the course has been an invaluable experience, definitely helping to move my business forward and secure more work,” he said.

“My diary is the busiest it’s been since I opened for business.”

Adam Clemerson, skills project manager at the North-East Enterprise Agency, said: “It’s great to see Stuart is taking away so much from the course.”

To apply, visit gogrow.org.uk/providers/north-east-enterprise-agency-ltd-neeal/courses/boost-your-business/, e-mail adam@neaal.co.uk or call 0191 516 6145.