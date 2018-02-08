Freezing temperatures forecast for North East overnight with ice and snow warning

Get the heating on - it's going to be another cold night.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for snow and ice, which is set to affect many areas of the country including the North East on Friday morning.

After a milder day on Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop in the early hours of Friday to just above freezing - but it could feel as cold as -4°C in places.

Temperatures will stay between 2°C and 3°C for most of the day, according to Met Office forecast. But the evening will see the weather drop to freezing and below, with the chill expected to last all weekend.

The weather warning will run from midnight on Friday until midday.

Our mildest day this weekend looks to be Saturday, with predicted highs of 7°C. On Sunday, it's not expected to get above 3°C.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning.

Wherever you are i the region and whatever you're up to, be sure to pack your thermals and winter woolies!