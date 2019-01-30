Fresh weather warnings issued for snow and ice for the rest of week in the North East

The Met Office has issued fresh yellow weather warnings for the rest of the week as winter continues to bite in the region.

The North East escaped the worst of the snow forecast this week, but the Met Office has now updated its weather warnings to cover tomorrow and into Friday.

A yellow alert is in place from 6pm this evening until 12pm tomorrow warning ice and snow is likely to bring travel disruption over parts of the region.

The warning stated: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

An earler warning had been in force until 11am today.