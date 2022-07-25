Fresh witness plea as scooter rider remains ‘critically ill’ in hospital after A19 collision

The incident, involving a white Mitsubishi Outlander and a cream and green coloured motor scooter, happened at around 1.45pm on Sunday, July 24, around one mile prior to the A689 Wolviston junction.

The scooter rider was rushed to hospital where he remains in a “critically ill condition”.

Cleveland Police said: “Police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen the scooter travelling at slow speed or stationary.

The collision occurred on the northbound A19 south of Wolviston services./Photo: Google Maps

“The rider of the scooter, a man aged in his sixties, suffered serious injuries and remains in a critically ill condition at James Cook University Hospital.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and he has now been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information or footage can contact PC Martin Tranmer on 101, quoting incident number 129461.