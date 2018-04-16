From Beer Festival to Boxing Day Dip - it’s all in a year’s work for Hartlepool Round Table

Hartlepool Round Table is celebrating another fantastic year of fundraising.

The organisation has raised more than £6,400 for local charities in Hartlepool and the surrounding area.

The Round Table is made up of 11 guys who organise some of the biggest charity events in the town, including the Boxing Day Dip and Santa Tour at Christmas and Hartlepool Beer Festival in October.

It is looking forward to another busy year under the new chairmanship of Paul Thompson, who takes over from Dominic Wheatley.

Paul said: “The next year will be full of challenges that will test the members of Hartlepool Round Table.

“It will be a great deal of fun with the forthcoming calendar we have planned and very rewarding to see local charities benefit.

“This year the two main charities that will be benefactors from the Beer Festival will be Hartlepool Carers and Hartlepool Lifeboat, both of which provide vital support to the people of Hartlepool.”

It is estimated that over £75,000 was raised for local good causes from last year’s Boxing Day Dip at Seaton when almost 500 individuals ran, walked or crawled into the freezing North Sea and raise money for cancer support, rugby clubs, hospice charities, and dance groups.

More recently they resurrected the Santa Tour delighting thousands of children and families.

Hartlepool Round Table, based at One77 in York Road is open to men aged between 18 and 45 from any profession or trade.

Anybody interested in joining should get in touch via Facebook or go to www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk