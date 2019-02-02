Frosty morning expected in North East following snow showers of last few days

Forecasters expect tomorrow morning's weather to be frosty in the North East following the snowfall of the last few days.

The Met Office says that any remaining areas of cloud with coastal wintry showers soon dying out.

Cars in traffic on the A690 in Houghton on Friday.

They say this will leave a clear and very frosty night, with icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces.

A yellow warning for ice remains in place until 11am on Sunday in the region.

Some cloud may arrive late in the night while winds will becoming light northwesterly.

The evening will have a minimum temperature of -8 °C.

Snow and ice caused traffic delays in New Road, Boldon Colliery, on Friday.

Tomorrow forecasters expect a frosty start and cloud will quickly increase, with some rain and hill snow reaching the Pennines late morning, before spreading further east.

It will be cold with freshening southerly winds and slow thaw.

The maximum temperature 4 °C.

Looking ahead to next week, it is predicted to be less cold but more unsettled.

The weather will be windy at times, with spells of rain and hill snow.

Some cold nights with overnight frost and continuing risk of ice.