Fun and games for Hartlepool families to get people active

Bubbles, scooters and cheerleaders galore brought fun for all the family to Hartlepool.

Brierton Sports Centre hosted two hours of free entertainment under the Get Hartlepool Active campaign.

Hartlepool Hawks performance at Brierton Sports Centre family funday.

Attractions included Bubbleman, rounders, sessions called Energise where people were encouraged to get moving to music, and rounders.

There were archery sessions for people aged eight-plus, and football.

The Hartlepool Hawks cheerleading academy put on a display and there were visits from representatives of Cleveland Fire Brigade, as well as characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as other guests.

The events also included a ‘Scootathon’ where people were encouraged to take part on their own scooters.

Brierton Sports Centre family funday.

To find out more about Get Hartlepool Active events, visit www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk.

People can also find out more at FeelGoodInHartlepool on facebook or @FeelGoodInHartlepool on Twitter.

Bubble Man entertains the children at Brierton Sports Centre family funday.

Bubble Man entertains the children at Brierton Sports Centre family funday.

Brierton Sports Centre family funday.

Bubble Man entertains the children at Brierton Sports Centre family funday.

Brierton Sports Centre family funday.

Hartlepool Hawks performance at Brierton Sports Centre family funday.