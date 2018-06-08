Fun on the water for Hartlepool children with lesson from 1851 Trust

Dozens of school pupils have been all at sea in Hartlepool.

The 1851 Trust, an educational charity which harnesses the power of professional sports to excite young people in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) held a two-day event at Hartlepoool Yacht Club, with more than 200 children from as far afield as Whitby in attendance.

Throston Primary School pupils (left to right) Eve Black, Grace Medley, Carmel Crosby and Lucy Agar

The Trust was established by Sir Ben Ainslie and works with youngsters, encouraging them to explore ways to tackle the challenges encountered by his team in trying to bring home the Americas Cup.

“We have got young people learning about materials, from those used in the 1930s through to those used today to allow modern boats to fly on hydrofoils,” said chief executive Ben Cartledge.

“We’ve got a group working on renewable energy, others are creating their own hulls and trying them out.

“And everyone gets hands-on experience out on the water.”

It was fun going out on the water and learning to sail - but it did make me a bit seasick. Hollie Shackleton

Fourteen-year-old Kaitlin Eglintine and Hollie Shackleton, from High Tunstall College of Science, were among those taking part: “First we were making the hulls, seeing if could make them float, then we went out on the boats and now we are finding out about renewable energy,” said Kaitlin.

Hollie added: “It was fun going out on the water and learning to sail - but it did make me a bit seasick.”

Kaitlin Eglintine (left) and Hollie Shackleton

High Tunstall College of Science pupil Abbie Wells test a the windmill she and her team made