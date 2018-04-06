Fund to help with funeral costs of student who died in moped crash

Bosses at Hartlepool College of Further Education have called on the public to donate towards a fundraising appeal in memory of a former student who died in a tragic moped crash last week.

Kieran Edgar, 18, was riding a moped which crashed on High Grange Avenue, at the junction of Casson Way, Billingham, at around 5.35am on Sunday.

Kieran suffered severe injuries in the collision and died.

A fundraising page has since been set up to help support Kieran’s family with funeral costs.

A message on the page reads: “His family have been left devastated.

“No parent ever deserves to bury their kids and I think it’s right everyone stick together and help Kieran’s family give him the send off he deserves.

“Every penny counts, it would mean a lot if you can share this if you can’t donate.

“Kieran was a well loved and kind lad will be missed by all his friends and family.

“Let’s give him the send off he deserves!”

Hartlepool College of Further Education has since shared a link to the fundraising page, alongside the comment: “Sad news, our former HCFE Public Services student Kieran Edgar tragically died recently.

“Anyone who knew Kieran, please give what you can to support his family to fund his funeral #HCFErespect.”

Following Kieran’s death, police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward and contact Sgt Jon Stokeld of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number, quoting event CVP-18- 056377.

The fund-raising page is at www.gofundme.com/kieran-edgers-funereal.