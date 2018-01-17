Fund to save Hartlepool United gets past £50,000 mark

The appeal to save Hartlepool United has gathered more than £50,000.

Die-hard fans started the crowdfunding appeal earlier this month after it was revealed that £200,000 is needed for the club to survive.

The figure needs to be raised before January 25 to pay wages and bills or United risk going into administration.

The Just Giving page total stands at just under £54,000, a quarter of the way towards the target amount.

Various fund-raising events have been taking place to help the cash-strapped club, with fans hoping that Saturday's home game with Wrexham will be a sell-out in a bid to boost the coffers.

