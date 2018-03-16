Funding aims to help jobseekers get into work

Jobseekers have been given a boost thanks to funding aimed at cutting unemployment.

Horden Youth Club and Community Centre has received more than £9,000 in funding thanks to the Coalfields Community Investment Programme, delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The £9,104 total will contribute towards expanding the local job club, offering employment help and advice.

The job club helps people improve their skilles and helps prepare them for work.

The club has seen eight local residents find work, 15 undertake a basic food hygiene course, 10 complete a first aid course and a further 10 complete a level 2 qualification in English and maths.

Basic computing skills are also provided by the community centre which ensures residents are able to apply for jobs online, update their CVs and have access to the online benefits platform.

As one of the top 3% of most deprived areas in the country, the Coalfield Regeneration Trust has identified Horden as a priority for action and it is one of just five towns in the country that have become part of its Communities That Work Programme.

Stephen Clark, manager at Horden Youth Club and Community Centre, said: “The funding from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust has made a real difference to the lives of residents in Horden.

“A combination of high competition for jobs and a general lack of qualifications has created the perfect storm for unemployment. Providing advice and qualifications can drastically improve the prospects of those who attend the job clubs.”

Andy Lock, trust head of operations (England) added: “Horden Youth Club and Community Centre is pivotal to restoring Horden to the thriving town it once was.

“Over 50 people have benefited from the funding and this is testament to the hard work of Steve and the team.”

Delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, the Coalfields Community Investment Programme supports organisations and programmes of activity that meet with three key criteria; to address skills, employment or health.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust was established in 1999 and is the only organisation dedicated to supporting former mining towns and villages.

For further details about the Coalfields Regeneration Trusts, visit: www.coalfields-regen.org.uk.

For further information on Horden Youth Club and Community Centre please visit: https://hycc.org/