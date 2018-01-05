Funding boost helps ensure future of Hartlepool Carnival

Hartlepool Carnival organisers have thanked a local store for raising hundreds of pounds towards the popular event.

McColl’s on Northgate, the Headland, has given £500 towards the community organisation after staff held a weekly raffle in store.

Carnival volunteers say the cash boost is invaluable and hope it will prompt other businesses to support the event.

Volunteers paid a visit to the store recently to thank staff personally for their support.

A carnival spokesman said: “We would like to say thank you to McColl’s. They have raised £500 for us in the last year from a raffle in the shop. They also support other causes as well.

“Five hundred pounds is quite a substantial amount. It is just nice that a local shop has raised that kind of money to help keep the carnival alive.

“It shows that people are still interested in the carnival and is good for the spirit of it.

“Hopefully, it will inspire other people to do likewise.

“It would ensure the future of the carnival as there are lots of things we have to pay for these days such as health and safety and insurance.”

Hartlepool Carnival is a community run project, and sees volunteers lay on a week of events in the summer culminating with a grand parade in August.

But it also runs events throughout the year including a raft race on the Fish Sands, usually around the end of August or early September.

Hartlepool Carnival was also one of the key organisations involved in last month’s Wintertide Festival.

The festival of music, art events, and Christmas markets, was organised by the Headland Festivals Group a partnership of key Headland organisations.

The carnival’s popular quiz league returned in December to help raise funds.

No date has yet been announced for this year’s carnival, but planning is already underway.

Anyone who wants to help in any way can contact the committee through the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page.