Funding floods in for Hartlepool murder victim Kelly Franklin

Generous Hartlepool people have already raised more than £2,200 for murder victim Kelly Franklin.

A fundraising appeal was launched to help meet the costs of a funeral for the mum-of-three.

The Go Fund Me appeal currently stands at £2,220, almost one quarter of the way to the target of £10,000.

Kelly, 29, died following a street attack in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, last Friday night.

A statement released by Cleveland Police from her family described her as a "loving, caring, beautiful young mother".

It added that her three children were her 'most treasured things' and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them so suddenly.

Her family has also thanked those who battled to save her, police, medics and locals including former soldier Gary Reid and others who rushed to the aid of the woman when they heard cries for help.

The funding page has been set up to raise money for Kelly's funeral and burial costs and any money left over will go towards helping her three young children.

The page reads: "Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face.

"She was loved by so many and always had time for others. "

"It is so difficult to find the words to describe how the family feels at this moment.

"Our family will never be the same without her. "

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Crown Court earlier this week charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on September 4 when he will enter a plea to both charges.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the funeral appeal for Kelly, should visit www.gofundme.com/kelly-franklin-funeral-fund.