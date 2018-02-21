Fundraiser aims to boost Alice House Hospice in London Marathon

A fundraiser is hoping to raise thousands to help people with terminal illness.

Alice House Hospice corporate partner, Seymour Civil Engineering is backing a staff member in his pledge to raise £2,500 for the town-based charity by taking part in this year’s London Marathon.

Alan Robson, a planning engineer at Seymours is currently in training for the marathon, having previously take part in the Great North Run and other running events for the hospice.

His employer has kindly donated the first £1,000 of sponsorship, which has set Alan off to a flying start.

Staff at Seymours have also done their own in-house fundraising including a Christmas raffle, which raised £348 and a donation of £180 raised by colleague Andy Larson who took part in Dry January.

Seymours are also approaching business contacts and suppliers for further support of Alan’s challenge. Fundraisers at Alice House are also looking to recruit company sponsors to boost income.

Alan’s 16-week training plan began on New Year’s Day and is currently running between 30-35 miles a week, building up to running 50 per week.

He is balancing this intensive course between work and family life, which means that his training takes him out as early as 5.30am and as late as 9pm.

Alan said: “The ultimate goal is to finish and hopefully under four hours. Alice House is a great cause and I am delighted to be given the opportunity to run the London Marathon on their behalf.”

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at the hospice said: “The ongoing dedication and kindness shown by both Seymours and Alan is wonderful and we really appreciate all of their efforts and contributions.

“Alan is making a big sacrifice in terms of his training and on behalf of everyone here at the hospice, I would like to wish him the best of luck.”

Everything raised by Alan will be put to use supporting patients and families who are affected by incurable illnesses.

To sponsor Alan, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/AlanRobson1967 or email Greg at ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk or ring 01429 855529.