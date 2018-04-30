Fundraisers cook up latest challenge for cancer charity

A trio of dedicated fundraisers, who have just committed to taking part in a second money-spinning hike for charity, are hoping to rise to their latest challenge – holding a bake sale.

The threesome, Macmillan Nurse Specialist Tony McCoy and his two colleagues Michael Ryan and Tracy Finley, have already raised £1,000 for the charity by taking part in the Hadrian’s Walk Challenge.

Tony McCoy with Michael Ryan and Tracy Finley.

Now they’ve signed up for a second hike, and have plans for even more fundraising efforts, including making cakes to help generate even more cash.

Tony said: “Why do I do the hikes? Simple, it’s my way of remembering special people whose lives have been touched by cancer.

“My walk, although a long and hard day of hiking is nothing to the pain and suffering and the difficult journey patients and families have to face.

“Every step of my journey is a step to help Macmillan Cancer Support in supporting patients and their families at a difficult time.”

Macmillan spokeswoman Liz Airey said: “Macmillan is 99% funded by public donations so fundraising is essential to helping Macmillan retain and fund new services in the local area.

“Tony and his colleagues have done a great job fundraising to help local people affected by cancer.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

“If you would like to sign up for any fundraising efforts please visit our website www.macmillan.org.uk,” added Liz.

“Macmillan supports people with cancer and their families in many ways, including providing specialist nurses who work within the NHS, giving grants to cancer patients with money problems and running a nurse-run support line.”

For information on fundraising for Macmillan, call 0300 1000 200 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk/fundraising. To access support from Macmillan visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call (0808) 8080000.