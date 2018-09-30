Fundraisers hit the trail in Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s Society

Scores of walkers gathered to put their best feet forward to raise cash for charity.

Castle Eden Dene held its first big Memory Walk yesterday to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Some of those taking part in a Memory Walk at Castle Eden Dene.

Organisers hope to have raised several hundred pounds once all the money is collected.

Dozens of people gathered at the The Lodge in Oakerside, Peterlee, to step out on one of the three sponsored walks.

The Walk and Nature Trail was a 3km stroll for people of all abilites, including wheelchair users and children in buggies.

The Dene Experience was a longer walk of 90 minutes, while the Icons of the Dene was a tougher 8km walk.

It was a fab day Anne Williams

Members of the Nordic Walking group also joined in.

In The Lodge, which is at the head of the dene, there was an open day with lots of stalls and cakes being sold for the charity.

Visitors also had the chance to spend time in the Wildlife Garden and leave messages for loved ones on the Memory Tree.

Anne Williams, a volunteer at the dene and one of the Memory Walk organisers, said: “It was a fab day.”

Oakerside Dene Lodge senior reserve manager Joe Davies, left, with the Mayor of Peterlee Coun Scott Meikle on the newly-refurbished disabled access trail trail.

Mayor of Peterlee, Scott Meikle, officially opened the dene’s new disabled access trail, which has taken two years to create.

Anne said the mile-long trail is sheltered and leads back to The Lodge, so visitors can use the cafe.