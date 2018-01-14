Fundraising campaign to help save Hartlepool United tops £41,000

A fundraising campaign which aims to help Hartlepool United avoid the prospect of administration has smashed through the £41,000 barrier.

Supporters have been donating to the Pools cause since Wednesday, when it was revealed the club had until January 25 to raise £200,000.

Players, staff and bills are due to be paid on that date, and if they are not, Pools could have to call in the administrators, which would see them deducted 10 points in the National League.

The Just Giving fundraising page was set up by Pools supporter Rachel Cartwright, and this morning the funds raised so far passed the £41,000 mark, with almost 2,000 people having donated.

Rachel said: "The response has been overwhelming.

"I never expected the amount of response we have had and donations so far.

“What I find absolutely amazing is the amount of fans of other clubs that have come together to help the cause, Middlesbrough, Brighton and Portsmouth just to name a few.

“Also the support we are receiving from ex players retweeting the donation page through Twitter.

“I would like to thank each and every person from the bottom of my heart for their kind donations and all the messages of support I have personally received through Facebook.

"Keep up the good work everyone.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub