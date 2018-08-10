Fundraising for Hartlepool murdered mum’s funeral tops £2,200

A fundraising appeal created in memory of murdered mum Kelly Franklin has topped £2,200.

It has been set up to raise funds for the funeral of Kelly, a 29-year-old mum of three, who died following a street attack in Oxford Road, Hartlepool last Friday night.

Anything left over from donations will to go to Kelly’s three children.

The fund has a £10,000 target and topped £2,200 in less than two days.

The fundraising page reads: “Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face.

“She was loved by so many and always had time for others.

“Her three beautiful children were her most treasured things in her life and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them and us so suddenly. It is so difficult to find the words to describe how the family feels at this moment.

“Our family will never be the same without her.

“Due to the circumstances of Kelly’s death, her family are kindly asking you to raise money towards the funeral and burial costs.

“Anything which is left over from the funeral will be given to her three, young, beautiful children to help them in the future.

“Thank you for your support.”

It comes as Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, appeared at Teesside Crown Court charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. Kettlewell, from Oval Grange, Hartlepool, will next appear in court on September 4.

Support the fund at: https://www.gofundme.com/kelly-franklin-funeral-fund