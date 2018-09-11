Fundraising team completes Great North Run for Alice House Hospice

It was mission accomplished for a team of runners who took part in this year’s Great North Run.

A team of around ten friends and work colleagues completed Sunday’s half marathon under the banner Team Sally in the name of Sally Holbrook who died in a car crash in December 2012 aged just 48.

Sally’s husband Phil set up the group in 2014 to raise money for Alice House Hospice which Sally was a big supporter of.

Since then, Team Sally has raised £20,000 for the charity.

Phil, a regular runner, completed the Great North Run in two hours and 55 minutes, achieving his target of under three hours.

He said: “All of Team Sally completed the Great North on Sunday.

“It was another well organised run. The atmosphere was brilliant.”

Sunday marked Team Sally’s fifth consecutive Great North Run and Phil’s 28th.

He was not able to enter for several years after he suffered serious injuries in the car crash.

The team hope to raise £5,000 for Alice House Hospice from the run and other events throughout the year.

Hartlepool was well represented in the race between Newcastle and South Shields.

In total, almost 70 amateur athletes pledged to raise money for the hospice in the Great North Run, who gained places by themselves or as part of the hospice’s team.

Town charity Miles for Men, who help local people with illness or are in need, also had a team of runners.

So did Families First North East who provide a wide range of valued services for disadvantaged and disabled children and young people.