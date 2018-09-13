Funeral of Hartlepool grandad Tommy Fletcher to be held today

Cancer battler Tommy Fletcher will be laid to rest today.

Hartlepool rallied round to help Tommy after the popular dad-of-two and grandfather was told the disease he first beat in 2015 had returned and the chemotherapy being used to treat the illness in his bowel and stomach was not working.

He sadly died at the beginning of this month aged 49.

His wife Jacky, 46, nee Wilkinson, had been his partner for 25 years before they wed in a ceremony held at the AVenue in December last year, which was made possible thanks to the help of the Miles for Men charity.

As well as helping to organise their wedding ceremony, the group also arranged for Tommy, of Ivy Grove, to meet his wrestling hero, WWE star Daniel Bryan, at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena last May as a live tour visited the venue.

In July, Tommy managed to get out of his wheelchair to walk the last few metres of the Miles for Men 5k run after he was pushed around its course by friend Stephen Picton.

Tommy's funeral will take place today at Stranton Cemetery and Crematorium at 2pm.