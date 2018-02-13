Funfair will give Hartlepool thrill-seekers a real adrenaline rush

All the fun of the fair has come to Hartlepool with a dizzying variety of rides and attractions.

Fairground operators Planet Funland of Seaton Carew and Murphy’s Funfairs have teamed up to stage the fair at Hartlepool marina.

The fun fair Marin Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

It includes two large new rides to Hartlepool sure to give brave volunteers an adrenaline rush.

One is the Giant Reverse Bungee which sees people strapped into a circular pod and hoisted over 100ft into the air and down again.

The other is Atmosfear, a huge pendulum-like ride that swings 80 feet over the top in a 360 degree action, allowing passengers to experience weightlessness.

There are also scores of smaller rides for the less brave and small children.

The fun fair Marina Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

John Murphy of Murphy’s Funfairs, who stage the Hartlepool Carnival funfair each summer, told the Mail: “We have got two new rides that have never been seen in Hartlepool.

The Atmosfear is a good adrenaline ride.

“It is like a ride we have at the Headland Carnival that swings from side to side except this one does 360 degrees and the cars spin as well.

“There are only three of them operating in the UK.” It has been brought to Hartlepool by Lancashire showman Stanley Reeves, whose family are originally from town.

The fun fair Marina Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The fair on Maritime Avenue, behind the Mecca Bingo opened on Friday and is in town until Sunday, February 18.

It is sure to prove popular with school children who are on half term this week.

John added: “We have been thinking about holding it for a number of years with the holidays and we just found a week that fit.

“We thought it would be beneficial to a lot of kids who are off school. There is not a lot for them to do.”

Bradley Munro (8) enjoying the fun fair Marina Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

There is an entry fee of £1 and most of the rides are £1. The Atmosfear is £2 and the Giant Reverse Pendulum is more.

The organisers will make a donation to the RNLI.

Other large rides at the fair include waltzers, dodgems, Extreme, and Paratrooper.

Children’s attractions include bungee trampolines, runaway train rollercoaster, inflatable slide as well as stalls and games.

The Netherlands National Circus is also on the marina this week.